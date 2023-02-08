— Public Notice —

REPEALING AND REPLACING SECTION 242.01 “COMPOSITION; CLASSIFICATION” OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO TO ADD THE POSITION OF “DEPUTY CHIEF”

ORDINANCE 2023-07, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

WHEREAS, Codified Ordinance Section 242.01 of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio describes the composition and classification of the Police Department; and

WHEREAS, at the request of the Police Chief and Village Manager, Village Council has considered this addition and has determined that it would be in the best interest of the Village to amend Section 242.01 entitled “Composition; Classification” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio to include in the composition of the Police Department the position of Deputy Chief; and

WHEREAS, the position of Deputy Chief is intended to assist the Chief of Police in planning, organizing and directing the operational and administrative divisions of the department; and assumes responsibility for the Department in the Chief’s absence with the broader purpose of protecting and benefiting the Village,

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1. Section 242.01 entitled “Composition; Classification” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be repealed.

Section 2. A new Section 242.01 entitled “Composition; Classification” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be enacted to read as follows with new language underlined and bolded and deleted language in strikethrough as show in the attached Exhibit A.

Brian Housh, President of Council