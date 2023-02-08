— Public Notice —

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. • Council Chambers

The public hearing will be broadcast “live” via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. To join live to make a statement during the public hearing, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

REVIEW OF AGENDA

REVIEW OF MINUTES

• Minutes of January 10, 2023 Regular Meeting

COMMUNICATIONS

• The Clerk will receive and file the following:

Matt Raska re: Infrastructure and Zoning Priorities

COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORT

CITIZEN COMMENTS

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

• Presentation from Neighbors for More Neighbors with Q&A

AGENDA PLANNING

• Discussion among PC and Staff Regarding Text Amendment Requests

ADJOURNMENT