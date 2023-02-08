Submit your business in the 2023-24 Yellow Springs Community Direcory, aka the Redbook Submit your business in the 2023-24 Yellow Springs Community Direcory, aka the Redbook Image Map
Feb
09
2023

Planning Commission Meeting Agenda

— Public Notice —
PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. Council Chambers

The public hearing will be broadcast “live” via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. To join live to make a statement during the public hearing, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

REVIEW OF AGENDA

REVIEW OF MINUTES
• Minutes of January 10, 2023 Regular Meeting

COMMUNICATIONS
• The Clerk will receive and file the following:
Matt Raska re: Infrastructure and Zoning Priorities

COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORT

CITIZEN COMMENTS

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS
• Presentation from Neighbors for More Neighbors with Q&A

AGENDA PLANNING
• Discussion among PC and Staff Regarding Text Amendment Requests

ADJOURNMENT

Topics:

