Remembering Reichert

On Saturday May 6, a memorial service was held for late filmmaker Julia Reichert on the campus of Antioch.

The World House Choir, speakers including villagers Basim Blunt and Neenah Ellis and Julia’s grandchildren Beau and Dory celebrated Reichert with song, music, poetry and remembrances.

Local artist Migiwa Orimo led a team in hanging and placing hundreds of photos of Reichert from throughout her life. Many attended on the sunny spring day — 380 chairs were filled, and dozens more people were standing outside the big tent.