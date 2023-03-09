— Public Notice —

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

Tuesday, March 14, 6 p.m. • Council Chambers

The public hearing will be broadcast “live” via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. To join live to make a statement during the public hearing, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.

PUBLIC HEARINGS• Preliminary Plan Application For PUD – Planned Unit Development (PUD) District. Yellow Springs Home, Inc. has requested a preliminary plan review for a phased project totaling 32 units upon completion at their property located between East Herman and East Marshall Streets Greene County Parcel ID#: F19000100080030300; F19000100080030200; F19000100080030100; F19000100080030000; F19000100080029900; F19000100080031500; F19000100080031600; F19000100080031700; F19000100080031800; F19000100080031900

• Text Amendments: The Village of Yellow Springs is applying for zoning code amendments to support Council’s goal for increased housing, which include:

• Amend Chapter 1242 Annexation – change zoning density for any land annexation from R-A, Low Density Residential to R-B, Moderate Density Residential

• Amend Chapter 1248 – Residential Districts – add two-family, single-family attached and multi-family as a conditional use in the R-A, Low Density Residential District

• Amend Chapter 1250 Business Districts – change from conditional to permitted use, dwelling units on the upper floors of buildings with nonresidential uses at street level in B-1, Central Business District and add as a permitted use dwelling units on the upper floors of building with nonresidential uses at street level in B-2, General Business District

• Amend Chapter 1252 Industrial Districts – Add a Residential section allowing as a permitted use dwelling units on the upper floors of building with nonresidential uses at street level in I-1 and I-2

• Amend Chapter 1258 Schedule of District Uses – Changing the Schedule of District Uses to reflect proposed zoning district changes

• Amend Chapter 1284.02 Definitions: A-B – Add definition for Aid to Construction

• Amend Chapter 1284.09 Definitions: T-U – Add definition for Utilities Review

NEW BUSINESS• R-A, Low Density Residential – Dirk Lackovich-van Gorp, on behalf of the Glen Helen Association Property Committee, has submitted an application seeking approval for a modified parking lot design at 1063 State Route 343 – Chapter 1264 Off-Street Parking and Loading; Chapter 1270 – Greenbelts and Parking Lot Landscaping; Chapter 1268 Site Plan Review Greene County Parcel ID# F19000100140005300

