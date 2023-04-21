Yellow Springs Habitat Community and Earth Day celebration set

The annual Yellow Springs Habitat Community and Earth Day celebration will be Sunday, April 23, 1:30–4:30 p.m., at the John Bryan Community Center.

Activities will include wildlife and pollinator habitat-themed crafts and activities, native plant sales, a “Milkweed for Monarchs” raffle, community nonprofit booths, the Great Ohio Climate Science Roadshow, the Mills Lawn School Wildlife Habitat Project and electric car rides with Drive Electric Dayton.

Bring your own water bottle to refill during the event. Food and snacks will be served with support from Mr. Mac’s Discount Grocery Outlet. Ice cream will be sold by Young’s, and vegan options will be sold by Home-Cooked Vibes.

For more information, go online to yso.com.