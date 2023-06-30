2023 Yellow Springs Pride Festival
- Published: June 30, 2023
On Saturday, June 24, thousands of kaleidoscopic revelers — villagers and visitors alike — attended the 2023 Yellow Springs Pride Festival to celebrate personal expression, radical acceptance, love and friendship in the downtown thoroughfares of the village.
At noon, the annual Pride parade wound its way through town, while the rest of the day, revelers danced, dined, drank, sang and just had plain old fun with one another.
