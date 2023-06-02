Senior Malcolm Blunt heads to state track meet

Malcolm Blunt, a senior member of the Yellow Springs Bulldogs track team, will be competing in two events — the 200 meter dash and the long jump — at the 2023 Ohio High School Athletic Association, or OHSAA, state track meet at The Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Stadium on Friday, June 2.

Blunt clinched his spot in the state competition after placing among the top four finalists in events at the regional track meet, which was held in Troy on May 24–26. To qualify for state, competitors must finish in the top four of each event. Blunt placed second in the 200 meter dash, with a time of 22.74 seconds, and leapt 21 feet 5 inches to a fourth place finish in the long jump.

Yellow Springs High School track coach John Gudgel, who documented the progress of Yellow Springs’ track team throughout the season, often commented on Blunt’s and other runners’ coachability.

“​​Malcolm’s development this season is due, in part, to his consistency and competitive edge,” Gudgel said in an email to the News. “He relishes the opportunity to compete against top flight competition, but most of all, he is a true team player who is very supportive of his teammates.”

In an interview with Blunt, the new graduate said he has been working toward the goal of making state since last year, when he started placing first and second in events.

“I saw myself competing with people who could qualify for state, so I made it my goal,” Blunt said.

Asked about his feelings leading up to the competition, Blunt said he is “a tad nervous, but really excited.”

“I know it’s going to be really hard, but I’m going to do my best. The support from my community has really helped the last few meets, and I love and appreciate that they’re cheering me on.”

the 200 meter dash at 11:50 a.m., and the long jump at 4 p.m.