Fire at Hawthorne Apartments in Yellow Springs

On Saturday morning, Aug. 12, a fire erupted at the Hawthorne Apartments in Yellow Springs.

At approximately 4 a.m., several area firefighter and EMS crews were dispatched to W. North College St. to battle the blaze that broke out in the complex’s northwest building, which contains eight rental units.

According to a public statement from Village Manager Josué Salmerón, three units suffered direct damage from the fire. All tenants were safely evacuated from the affected units, the statement said.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

By 7:30 a.m., the fire had been mostly contained, though smoke continued to billow from the structure. Power went out for a number of Hawthorne’s 52 units, but is scheduled to be restored once power lines have been inspected.

For the moment, the Red Cross is at Hawthorne Apartments providing disaster relief and will later be stationed at the John Bryan Community Center to provide assistance for those displaced or affected by the fire.

The News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.