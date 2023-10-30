Stanley W. “Stan” Bailey passed away peacefully Oct. 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio, at the age of 93. He was born April 11, 1930, in Springfield.

Stan was an outdoorsy individual who found joy in exploring the natural world. He had a deep love for hiking in Clifton Gorge and John Bryan State Park, bike riding, astronomy, aviation, woodworking and music. Stan’s adventurous spirit led him to appreciate the beauty of nature and the wonders of the universe. In 1986, Stan retired as a lab technician at Vernay Laboratories in Yellow Springs, Ohio, after dedicating many years of service to his career.

Stan will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by his two daughters, Andrea (Dave) Chockey, of Bellbrook, and Melissa (Dana) Cooley, of Springfield. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews who will cherish his memory. Stan’s beloved dog, Bobby, was a constant companion and source of comfort, and held a special place in his heart.

Stan was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Ladonna Bailey; his father, Stanley T. Bailey; his mother, Florence Bailey; his sister Gwendolyn (Carl) Stilwell; his brothers, Edwin Bailey and Roger Bailey; and his sister Janice (George) Grindle. Stan will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Arrangements handled by Conroy Funeral Home.