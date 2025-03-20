Foundry goes green
- Published: March 20, 2025
Critically acclaimed and world-renowned traditional Irish band Lúnasa took the stage at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College on Tuesday, March 11.
On guitar was Ed Boyd, Trevor Hutchinson on double bass, Cillian Vallely on uilleann — pronounced “ill-in” — pipes, Seán Smyth on fiddle and whistles, and Kevin Crawford on flute and whistles.
The Yellow Springs News encourages respectful discussion of this article.
You must login to post a comment.
Don't have a login? Register for a free YSNews.com account.
No comments yet for this article.