Mar
20
2025
Lúnasa at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College. (Photo by Reilly Dixon)

Foundry goes green

Critically acclaimed and world-renowned traditional Irish band Lúnasa took the stage at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College on Tuesday, March 11.

On guitar was Ed Boyd, Trevor Hutchinson on double bass, Cillian Vallely on uilleann — pronounced “ill-in” — pipes, Seán Smyth on fiddle and whistles, and Kevin Crawford on flute and whistles. 

