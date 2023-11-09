— Public Notice —

ANNUAL FLOUR AND SUGAR DISTRIBUTION

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

The Village of Yellow Springs Public Works Department crew will begin delivery of flour and sugar to local widows and widowers on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 and should complete deliveries by Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

The annual distribution honors the bequest of Wheeling Gaunt, an ex-slave who donated farmland to the Village in 1894 with the stipulation its rental income be used to buy flour each Christmas for the widows of Yellow Springs. Though the land is now Gaunt Park, the Village has continued the tradition of distributing flour and sugar to widows.

If you are a widow or widower in the community and you do not wish to receive the delivery, or you know of someone who should be added to the list, please call Erica Thomas at the Village offices at 937-767-3402.

— Johnnie Burns Interim Village Manager/Public Works Director