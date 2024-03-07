— Public Notice —

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

Tuesday, March 12, 6 p.m. • Council Chambers

The meeting will be broadcast live via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. For any questions, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

REVIEW OF AGENDA

REVIEW OF MINUTES

• Minutes of Jan. 9 Regular Meeting

COMMUNICATIONS

COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

• Active Transportation Committee

• Council

• Housing Committee

CITIZEN COMMENTS

PUBLIC HEARINGS

• Conditional Use Application – Julio Mota, on behalf of Mills Park Hotel LLC, has submitted a Conditional Use application for Mobile Vending (Food Trucks) at 321 Xenia Ave – Chapter 1250 Business Districts, Chapter 1262.08(d)(1) a Conditional Use – Specific Requirements – Mobile Vending (Food Trucks) – Central Business District (B-1). Greene County Parcel #F19000100090024800

• Text Amendment -The Village of Yellow Springs is applying for a zoning code amendment to support Active Transportation: Amend Chapter 1264 Off-street Parking and Loading – Add bicycle parking requirements by use for new developments requiring conditional use approval.

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

• Motion to Modify Conditions of Approval for Conditional Use at 1114 Livermore Street.

AGENDA PLANNING

ADJOURNMENT

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.