Yellow Springs Hardware is located at 254 Xenia Ave, Yellow Springs, OH 45387. (Photo by Reilly Dixon)

Yellow Springs Hardware to launch concert series, pilot classes

Yellow Springs Hardware will host the first in an anticipated series of “Hardware Store Sessions,” with a “Welcoming Spring” program featuring locally based musicians George Bieri and Friends, on Friday, March 22, 7–9 p.m.

Bill Felker, author of “Poor Will’s Almanack,” will open the evening with a few words to help put winter to bed and welcome a new spring. He will then hand the mic over to blues guitarist George Beiri, who is bringing along a friend or two to play with him.

Tickets are $10. Twenty-five tickets are available for presale, and the remainder will be held for the night of the show. Presale tickets are available at the hardware store and by calling 937-767-7451. Note: alcohol will not be available for purchase.

Then, Yellow Springs resident and professional pilot Dan Lieff will offer a free one-hour class on how to get your private pilot license, with three chances to attend: 2–3 p.m. Saturday, March 23; 11 a.m.–noon Sunday, March 24; and 6–7 p.m. Monday, March 25, all at Yellow Springs Hardware.

The class will feature an introduction on how to become a private pilot, the privileges and limitations and plans for an upcoming ground school. 

