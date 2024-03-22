Yellow Springs Hardware to launch concert series, pilot classes

Yellow Springs Hardware will host the first in an anticipated series of “Hardware Store Sessions,” with a “Welcoming Spring” program featuring locally based musicians George Bieri and Friends, on Friday, March 22, 7–9 p.m.

Bill Felker, author of “Poor Will’s Almanack,” will open the evening with a few words to help put winter to bed and welcome a new spring. He will then hand the mic over to blues guitarist George Beiri, who is bringing along a friend or two to play with him.

Tickets are $10. Twenty-five tickets are available for presale, and the remainder will be held for the night of the show. Presale tickets are available at the hardware store and by calling 937-767-7451. Note: alcohol will not be available for purchase.

Then, Yellow Springs resident and professional pilot Dan Lieff will offer a free one-hour class on how to get your private pilot license, with three chances to attend: 2–3 p.m. Saturday, March 23; 11 a.m.–noon Sunday, March 24; and 6–7 p.m. Monday, March 25, all at Yellow Springs Hardware.

The class will feature an introduction on how to become a private pilot, the privileges and limitations and plans for an upcoming ground school.