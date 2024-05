— Public Notice —

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS

PUBLIC MEETINGS

• Village Council

Monday, June 3

Executive Session: 5:30 p.m.

Regular Session: 7 p.m.

• Public Arts and Culture Commission

Tuesday, June 4, 6:30 p.m.

• Special Council Meeting:

Team Building w/ Dr. Kraner

Thursday, June 6, 6–9 p.m.

Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.