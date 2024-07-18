Lois Jean Fiedler died peacefully June 27, 2024, at the age of 85. She was born July 4, 1938, in Park Falls, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel Newman Fiedler and Herbert Fiedler; brother and sister-in-law, Leon and Wilma Fiedler; husband, Harold LeVesconte; and her nephew Hans Fiedler. She is survived by her stepchildren, Steve, Thaleia and Kate (Steve McColaugh) LeVesconte; step-grandchildren, Jesse, Will and Christopher LeVesconte; niece, Terry Fiedler; and nephew Kirk (Vicki) Fiedler.

In her professional life, she pursued a career in mathematics and psychology. She earned a B.S. degree in mathematics, with honors, from the University of Wisconsin; an M.S. degree in counseling and psychology, from Purdue University; and a Ph.D. in counseling and educational psychology, from Michigan State University. She also completed the National Training Laboratories Training and Graduate Student Program, which focused on group dynamics.

Lois worked as a psychologist and tenured professor at the University of Minnesota, where she taught psychology and women’s studies courses and directed the University Counseling Services Center. Lois was instrumental in developing new programming for international students, women students and for the campus community following traumatic incidents. For her many contributions there, she was honored as an Outstanding Faculty Member, and was the second recipient of the Golden Key Award. After she married and moved to California, she worked and taught at San Jose State University, served as psychologist and clinical director of the Mountain View Growth and Leadership Center and maintained a private practice. Throughout her academic and professional life, Lois had a particular interest in group process and in women’s empowerment and development.

Lois was active in many professional organizations, including the American Psychological Association, Minnesota Psychological Association and the Association for Humanistic Psychology. She was particularly active in both the Minnesota and the American College Personnel Associations and was recognized by both for her outstanding contributions.

Lois was also active in many community organizations, including the Women’s International League for Peace and Justice; The Millpond Social Club, for which she served terms as president and newsletter editor; and Raging Grannies. She was honored as the 2004 Emergency Volunteer of the Year in San Jose, California, and was recognized for her outstanding leadership by the National Council on Alcohol and Drug Dependence.

Lois was a loving wife, sister, aunt, stepmother and friend. She will be missed for her unfailing positive attitude and gentle sense of humor. A private family memorial service will be held later this summer. Donations in her honor can be made to the National Organization for Women or Emily’s List.