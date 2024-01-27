Yellow Springs protest calls for permanent ceasefire in Gaza

On Saturday, Jan. 27, over 100 pro-Palestinian protestors took to the streets in downtown Yellow Springs and called for an end to Israeli military action in Gaza.

The demonstration began at 2 p.m. in front of the Antioch College Wellness Center and wound its way through neighborhood roads, onto U.S. 68 — briefly stopping traffic in the downtown thoroughfares — and concluded at the John Bryan Community Center.

In addition to Palestinian flags, protestors carried hand-made signs and banners that read: “End genocide,” “Permanent ceasefire now,” “Bombing children is not self-defense” and other anti-war messages.

Saturday’s efforts were led by YS UPROAR, a newly formed activist group in Yellow Springs that, according to its mission statement, advocates for “the end of all attacks on Gaza, the freedom of Palestine rom settler violence and an end to the genocide of Palestinian people.”

According to a statement from Gaza’s Health Ministry released yesterday, the territory’s death toll has climbed to more than 26,000 people with more than 64,400 wounded since Israel began its aggressive military campaign more than three months ago.

