Miami Township Zoning Commission | Public Hearing

— Public Notice —

Public Hearing

Miami Township Zoning Commission

The Miami Township Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Miami Township Office

DATE: July 16, 2024 TIME: 7:00 pm.

LOCATION: 101 E. Herman St., Yellow Springs OH 45387

The purpose of the hearing is to review and act on a text amendment to the Miami Township Zoning Resolution to add Definition 2.2811 Small Solar (self-generation), and add Small Solar to District Regulations, Principal Permitted Uses in Sections 5.205, 6.207, 7.23, 10.212, and 11.227.

Interested persons may attend the Public Hearing to express their opinions. For questions or to view the language, please contact Zoning Inspector, Carrie Smith at csmith@miamitownship.net or 937-689-5569.

— Carrie Smith, Miami Township Zoning Inspector