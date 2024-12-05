Scary stroll

Wizards and warlocks, pretty princesses and fearsome warriors, minions, monsters and more took to the streets on Halloween afternoon, Oct. 31.

To the delight — and fright — of downtown onlookers, the annual Mills Lawn Elementary Halloween parade wound around Kings Yard, past storefronts and back to the school.

While there are often unusual downtown scenes in Yellow Springs, it’s not every day one sees an anthropomorphic ear of corn walking side by side with a plague doctor, as shown above.