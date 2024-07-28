Ongoing benefit aids local musician, friend

On Sunday, July 14, crowds gathered at Tuck-N-Reds Spirits & Wine to benefit Charles “Chuck” Arthur Williams, who is currently battling cancer. Organized by local musician Danny Sauers, the fundraising event started at noon and lasted late into the evening.

The event, “A Bad Day for Cancer,” featured a host of local acts, including Williams’ own band, Mojo Power, along with DJ Radio Basim, Issa Ali, X the Detective, DOCTOR MEAT and Dandy Boys with Sharon Lane, among many others, and raised $1,876 towards Williams’ medical expenses.

A performer known for his breakdancing, DJing and music, Williams was previously a member of New Orleans rock/funk band Flow Tribe, and toured with jazz fusion band The Headhunters, being featured on the band’s 2011 album “Platinum.” He recently shared with the News some of his fondest memories of Yellow Springs and his journey in hip-hop.

“I have to say, one of the best memories was when Erykah Badu headlined a show here,” Williams said. “I was telling Dave [Chappelle] how much I love performing, and he brought me up to breakdance with Erykah. Dave has always been a big contributor to hip-hop, and he saw what I was doing and gave me that moment on stage. I’ll always be fond of that night.”

Williams also recalled the early days of his hip-hop journey with such local notables as DJ AK-74 (Don Johnson) and Philosophic (Bill Seeley), noting that he and Johnson formed a group called Universal Spectrum.

“Those early days really kicked off hip-hop for me in Yellow Springs,” he said.

Dancing, Williams said, was his introduction to hip-hop, as he has “always had a sense of rhythm,” and he cited the dance for Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” as an early influence.

“I remember seeing people doing the windmill at skating rinks and thinking, ‘I’m going to do that,’” he said. “I got back into breakdancing around age 25 and it took me places, from competitions to teaching.”

A multi-instrumentalist, Williams plays flute, trumpet, trombone and percussion with local neo-funk outfit Mojo Power, in addition to providing vocals and breakdancing. Williams said Mojo Power holds a special place in his heart — as does Yellow Springs.

“The community has always supported us — during the pandemic, we did ‘Mojo on the Road,’ where we played on a flatbed truck around different areas for those who couldn’t get out,” he said. “It was a beautiful thing, and the community really helped make it happen.”

In April this year, Williams was diagnosed with rectal cancer. Though he said it’s been a tough journey since his diagnosis, Williams remains hopeful and grateful.

“Life has a way of making you sit still and re-evaluate things; the community’s support has been overwhelming and humbling,” he said. “I want people to remember me not just for my talents, but for showing them what’s possible when you believe in yourself. It’s not always easy, but you can do it.”

Funds are still being raised to support Williams’ care; donate at gofund.me/ac687437.