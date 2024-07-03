— Public Notice —

PUBLIC HEARING ON THE MIAMI TOWNSHIP 2025 TAX BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that on Monday July 15, 2024 at 5 p.m., a public hearing will be held on the Budget prepared by the Miami Township Trustees of Greene County, Ohio, for the next succeeding fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. Such hearing will be held at the office of the Township Trustees, 101 E. Herman St., Yellow Springs, Ohio.

Jeanna GunderKline

Fiscal Officer, Miami Townshipjgunderkline@miamitownship.net