PUBLIC HEARING ON THE MIAMI TOWNSHIP 2025 TAX BUDGET
- Published: July 3, 2024
— Public Notice —
PUBLIC HEARING ON THE MIAMI TOWNSHIP 2025 TAX BUDGET
Notice is hereby given that on Monday July 15, 2024 at 5 p.m., a public hearing will be held on the Budget prepared by the Miami Township Trustees of Greene County, Ohio, for the next succeeding fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. Such hearing will be held at the office of the Township Trustees, 101 E. Herman St., Yellow Springs, Ohio.
Jeanna GunderKline
Fiscal Officer, Miami Townshipjgunderkline@miamitownship.net
Comments are closed for this article.