Uneven playing field

Trio Zimbalist — George Ziayoyuan Fu, piano; Josef Špaˇcek, violin; and Timotheos Gavriilidis-Petrin, cello — performed the opening concert in the Chamber Music in Yellow Springs 2024–25 series.

The performance was held in the lecture hall at Antioch University Midwest last Sunday, Sept. 29.

The odd arrangement of the piano below and in front of, rather than behind the other two musicians elicited a humorous observation from cellist Gavriilidis-Petrin, who pointed out that he’d never actually seen their pianist play during a performance, and that he “was rather busy.”