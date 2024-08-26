Subscribe Anywhere
Aug
27
2024
Feature Photos

Photo by Reilly Dixon

Beating the heat

On a sweltering Tuesday afternoon, July 30, a small group gathered in the Coretta Scott King Center at Antioch College to learn traditional African drumming techniques and rhythms with Gyamfi Gyamerah, at left.

The beat instruction was the most recent workshop held in the village through a collaborative effort between the National Conference for Community Justice of Greater Dayton, and the locally based Village Impact Project and Antioch College.

The Yellow Springs News
