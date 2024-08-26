Gratitude for 54 seasons of Perry League fun

As we were setting up Friday, July 26, for the final night of Perry League T-ball this summer, T-baller Alan, 5, and his mom, Lindsey, were leaving the pool. We had a quick chat, and were happy to learn they would soon be joining us and planned to bring watermelon to the annual end-of-season potluck.

The Johnson family matriarch, Rita, was next to arrive. She set up in her usual spot in the shade with a picnic basket and cooler, all ready for the potluck.

Parents Chloe and Chris also came early, kindly bringing tables and helping set up. Daughter Ida, 5, wearing a cheetah print dress, was instrumental in the long roll out of the tablecloth, keeping it even on her side of the table while Mom Chloe handled the other side, and Dad Chris taped it down as they went along. Thanks for your help, Ida and fam!

Before the whistle blew for the opening run to the fence for warm-ups, several kids discovered the bonus chalk Coach Rob had left on the outskirts of the infield, at the edge of the outfield grass. Since this was the last game, and there was extra chalk left in the line spreader, it was dumped in three piles for Perry Leaguers to enjoy. And enjoy they did — we saw kids wallering in the chalk all evening. The baths and showers that followed the game likely justified the second water tower being improved behind Gaunt Park.

Once an impromptu group photo was taken on the batting bench, Coach Yunus blew the whistle for the run out to the fence. Warm-ups were held; the exercises the kids were directed to perform were similar but changed up a bit from those they’d become accustomed to, challenges the players warmly embraced with laughter and hoots of excitement. The eager kids stampeded back to the field, and the last Friday of Perry League was underway!

Jaxon, 3, was ready to go! He was the first to bat so he could join dad, Logan, at first base. Jaxon walked up to the batting area wearing a bit of chalk behind his ears, some dust in his hair and on the backside of his shorts. Dad encouraged Jaxon and gave him a couple of quick pointers; Jaxon then stepped up and hit the ball perfectly off the tee. The ball arced up and out, making it as far as midfield. Then Dad and Jaxon were off to first base, where Logan has been a fantastic encouragement to all the kids. He pays close attention to the batters, learns or already knows their names and cheers them into first base with one arm beckoning them to the base and the other holding his drink tumbler. When a child inevitably runs off course, Logan is there calling the child’s name and meeting them halfway to help them find Destination, First Base.

Often, parents and caregivers are nearby. Depending on skill level and family dynamics, they may watch and/or coach their child as they come up to the batting tee and progress around the bases. Or the caregiver may station themself at one of the bases or in the outfield. Or the adult may linger behind the fence to coach or simply watch and revel in their child’s progress. The love and encouragement we witness each week is heartwarming.

Sometimes the encouragement is in the form of parents and caretakers urging their child to wait. Wait their turn to bat, wait to run until the batter hits, wait for halftime treats. Waiting can be really challenging for the littler ones.

Miss Poppy, 6, came up to bat very focused. She placed her feet in just the right spot, sized up the ball and tee in front of her and hit the ball nicely. Next, Poppy ran directly, regardless of Logan’s encouragement, to this Friday’s alternate first base, the chalk pile. It was hard to resist!

Poppy’s sister, Winnie, came up to bat with her summer sun-brightened hair gathered into a beautiful luminescent butterfly hair clip. Winnie, 5, shared that the clip was from Asanda, next to Tom’s, as she stepped up to bat, used a double wind-up technique and hit the ball perfectly.

We had great Ball Returners this week. Siblings Secora and Audric, among others, were dutiful in returning balls to Coach Yunus.

Harlan, 8, visiting from the minor leagues, brought his own white bat with gold and black features. As he waited his turn to bat, his “Star Wars” T-shirt with Boba Fett was noticed. We asked Harlan if he had watched any of the “Star Wars” movies. He said he’s watched all but two of the originals and prefers to read “Star Wars” books.

As other batters stepped up, they seemed drawn to the new bat Harlan graciously left with us at the batting circle. The gold and black bat was used numerous times through the evening, including by sister, Ida.

T-baller Charlotte, 5, coordinated nicely with the new bat in her fancy sparkly shoes.

Matthew, 2½, was eager to play and interested in all the possibilities his little legs could venture. Mom Molly undoubtedly made as many, if not more, steps Friday night as her little one. Probably every day, actually!

Teddy, 6, had acquired a rocket tattoo from our resident tattoo artist, Coach Beth Brevik. Other kids selected baseball-themed tattoos applied in a variety of areas: face, hands, arms. Good thing they were temporary!

Camilla, 4, wore some really cool patriotic red, white and blue striped heart sunglasses as she visited with her grandma from Florida. They were seen supporting the hot dog grilling team.

We observed positive reinforcement on the field of play as well. After 3-year-old Harry expressed a bit of hesitancy about entering the on-field commotion, he was led onto the field by his father, Lee, guided by the silent assurance of Lee’s hand on his shoulder. Encouragement can be expressed in many forms, and sometimes the nonverbal method is most appropriate. Soon thereafter, Harry was observed actively participating in the action. There are times we all can use a gentle nudge.

One of the most powerful forms of motivation is when it’s offered by our peers. It’s always moving when we witness an older, more experienced or confident player offer words of encouragement to a new or younger participant. It may be displayed through words, such as “Go get it!” “Great play!” The last few Fridays we noticed kids chanting the batter’s name as they stepped up to bat. Sometimes encouragement is a fist bump or high five. Regardless, the display of player-to-player kindness often produces immediate results — a smile and boost in the kid’s step. Actions such as these are often lacking in today’s world; thankfully they flow freely on the Gaunt Park baseball field!

During Friday night’s contest, we, the volunteers, each were offered numerous kind thoughts and words from the parents and children who have joined us this year. Each expression warmed our hearts and reminded us of why we must carry on the work of our predecessors, most notably Coach Jimmy, who spent 37 years making T-ball in the village special. Our humble goal has been to carry that vision forward, so that every child has the same opportunity to experience the special moments that happen on the field.

We encourage and appreciate volunteers at Perry League. Summer is busy, so adult, on-field help is inconsistent, but yet … consistent. Inevitably, we always seem to have enough help on field to ensure kids are safe, have fun and gain some skills along the way at our very loosely structured Perry League. A big shout-out to all who stepped up to help one time or every week — we appreciate you!

This last Friday, play was abbreviated so we could enjoy a meal together. Tom, dad to Camilla and Martin, and Tom’s brother-in-law stepped up to grill hot dogs again this year — thank you. And all the side dishes and shareables were delicious!

The final night of T-ball also means trophies. Each child was recognized with a Perry League “helmet” or “ponytail” trophy. Three-year old Jaxon, feeling a little tired at the end of the day, was sure his sister touched his trophy. Jaxon decided since Indie touched his trophy, it was no longer his. We were happy to exchange his sister-cootied trophy for a non-sister contacted trophy from the box. And he was on his way. And just like that: The 54th year of Perry League is over!

There is one more opportunity to gather this summer, however — at the rescheduled Community Day parade on Saturday, Aug. 3. Please come wearing Perry League tie-dye shirts if possible. If you can’t make the parade, we’ll see ya next season!

Our all-volunteer program is noncompetitive, free, and open to children aged 2-9, regardless of their race, color, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity, spiritual inclination or practice, ability or disability. We meet every Friday of June and July at Gaunt Park, weather permitting.

—Coaches Yunus Brevik and Margi and Rob Gay