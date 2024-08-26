Subscribe Anywhere
Aug
27
2024
Mills Lawn School

Mills Lawn Bike Bus to begin Aug. 28

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Beginning Aug. 28, the Mills Lawn Elementary Bike Bus will begin weekly rides each Wednesday.

Bikers and their families are invited to meet at one of five locations around the village and ride to school, accompanied by friends and neighbors.

Bike Bus rides will be held, weather permitting, each Wednesday through Oct. 30, and will resume Wednesday, April 2, after Spring Break.

Get your News at home, subscribe to the Yellow Springs News today

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

The Yellow Springs News encourages respectful discussion of this article.
You must to post a comment.

Don't have a login? Register for a free YSNews.com account.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com