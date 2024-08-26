Mills Lawn Bike Bus to begin Aug. 28
- Published: August 26, 2024
Beginning Aug. 28, the Mills Lawn Elementary Bike Bus will begin weekly rides each Wednesday.
Bikers and their families are invited to meet at one of five locations around the village and ride to school, accompanied by friends and neighbors.
Bike Bus rides will be held, weather permitting, each Wednesday through Oct. 30, and will resume Wednesday, April 2, after Spring Break.
