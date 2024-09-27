Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Sept. 27, 2024

Cross-country

Running on the most difficult course of the season, the Bulldogs ran well at the 52nd Ohio Caverns Invitational.

The high school girls team ran to a ninth-place finish in a field of 16 schools. Junior Sasi Drees earned a medal with a 23rd-place finish (23:29) in a field of 92 runners, while sophomore Abebu Barnett ran to a 56th-place effort. Juniors Rebecca DeWine, Hannah Finney and Lauren Finney ran competitive races that contributed to the ninth-place finish.

On the high school boys side, the team ran to a 13th-place result out of 17 schools. Once again, Kyle Johnston led the charge with a 67th finish in a field of 145 runners. Youth was in strong effect for the Bulldogs, as ninth graders Matteo Chaiten, Brodan Chaffee, Graham Turnmire and Adrian Benedict and first-year runner Trevor Roberts were not in awe of the competition and showed flashes of excellence during their races.

The McKinney girls squad had the highest individual finish of the day as seventh grader Lilly Brown garnered a medal with a 21st-place (15:26) finish in a crowded field of 92 runners. As a team, the girls squad finished in seventh place in a field of 15 teams. Samantha Highlander, Leela Cooksey, Ella Reardon and Leah Cameron attacked the hilly course with determination and grit.

Eight McKinney boys toed the line in the last race of the day and earned the highest team finish by running to a fifth-place effort among 13 teams. Seventh grader Jeremiah Washington was awarded a medal with a 35th-place (13:45) effort, while eighth grader Henry Babb finished 42nd. Runners William DeWine, Luc Amend and Emil Lazar scored points, while Luke Levier, Cameron Richeson and Cody McClure showed the depth of the boys team with fine runs.

Coach Isabelle Dierauer shared that the practice regimen of running hills proved to be beneficial for the squad as they were able to forcefully attack and navigate the steep inclines on this difficult course. She further commented that as the team prepares for the last few meets of the season, getting everyone healthy will yield positive results.

The Bulldogs will compete this Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Jim Murray Invitational, which will take place at the Clark County Fairgrounds.

—Coach John Gudgel

Girls soccer

The varsity Bulldogs earned a 10–0 victory on the home turf of nonconference rivals Stivers School for the Arts on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Freshman Olivia Washington was the leader in scoring, netting three goals for the Bulldogs. In a true team effort, the scoring was rounded out by two goals each from senior Lili Herzog and sophomore Gabriella Kibblewhite, and one each from sophomore Elaina Gilley, senior Gema Brizuela and junior Nora Bongorno. Freshman Brooklyn Walker-Hapgood had one save against the opposition to keep the Tigers scoreless.

The team’s current overall season record is 4–3–0; at press time, the Bulldogs were set to engage in their first conference match against Dayton Christian on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Boys soccer

The YSHS boys team remains tied with rivals Dayton Christian this week, but now for second place, as Legacy Christian moves into first.

Last week, the Bulldogs played three nonconference matches, with wins against Miami East and Cincinnati Country Day School and a loss against Greeneview.

The boys beat Miami East 4–2 in an away game Tuesday, Sept. 17. Senior Landon Harris put away two goals, with seniors Sam Gilley and Mateen Sajabi rounding out the score with another goal each. Sophomore goalie Wyatt Fagan racked up four saves and two goal assists.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, the Bulldogs suffered their first loss in five games, falling 2–4 to Greeneview on the Rams’ home field. Despite the loss, Gilley and Harris netted a goal each, while goalie Fagan worked overtime with 10 saves and four goal assists.

The boys were triumphant again back on their own turf Monday, Sept. 23, besting the Cincinnati Country Day Nighthawks 3–1. Gilley led the team with two goals, followed by one from Harris, and Fagan netted five saves and a goal assist.

The Bulldog’s current conference record remains 2–0, as it was last week; at press time, the boys were set to play rivals Dayton Christian on Tuesday, Sept. 24 — a game expected to break the tie between the Bulldogs and the Warriors.

The team’s overall season record is 5–2–1.

Volleyball

The varsity Bulldogs maintain their second-place ranking in their conference division after two more wins and one loss last week.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, the girls bested conference rivals Legacy Christian Academy 3–0 at home. Senior Adeline Zinger and junior Malayna Buster continued to lead the Bulldogs in offensive play, with both netting 11 kills over the course of the match; junior Hannah Parker and senior Molly Flanagan rounded out the scoring with two and one, respectively. Zinger — who last month set a new school record as the all-time digs leader — led the team defensively, racking up 16 digs. She was followed closely by Buster, with 13, junior Addison Shafeek, with 12, and junior Ariana Robinson, with eight; Parker and junior Ru Robertson each netted a dig as well.

Another win followed Wednesday, Sept. 18, as the Bulldogs faced off against nonconference competitors Jefferson High, in another 3–0 match, away. Zinger again came away with 11 kills, followed by five each from Buster and Robinson; rounding out the score were two from Parker and one each from freshman Natalie Giley, Flanagan and Shafeek. Zinger and Buster kept Jefferson at bay with four and three digs, respectively, aided by two each from Shafeek, Robinson and Giley and one from Robertson.

The Bulldogs met with their first conference loss of the season against current division first-place team Dayton Christian on Thursday, Sept. 19, falling 0–3.

The team’s current conference record is 3–1, with an overall season record of 5–9.