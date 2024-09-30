Close of Voter Registration, 2024

Voter Registration

Close of Registration

The deadline to register to vote in the Tuesday November 5th, 2024 General Election is October7, 2024.

To qualify to register to vote, you must be:

• A U.S. citizen

• 18 years old on or before November 5, 2024

• A resident of Ohio for at least 30 days

• Register to vote at least 30 days before election day

Places for registration – designated agencies:

• Bureau of Motor Vehicles

• County Treasurer offices

• Greene County Board of Elections

• Ohio Department of Health’s WIC offices

• Ohio Department of Human Services, including county welfare, food stamps, and AFDC program offices

• Ohio Department of Mental Health and its county hospitals

• Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities and its county facilities

• Ohio’s Public / Vocational schools

• Ohio’s Rehabilitation Services Commission and its county facilities

• Public libraries

• Online –http://www.boe.ohio.gov/greene

• Hours for Registration

Agencies are available for voter registration during hours of operation. Greene County Board of Elections is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. The Board of Elections will remain open on Tuesday October 7th, 2024 until 9:00 PM to accept voter registrations.

• Additional Information

Voter Registration Form – please print out the form, fill it in, sign it, and mail to the Greene County Board of Elections.

Change of Address or Name

Complete an Ohio Voter Registration Form at any registration site. Forms must be received or postmarked by Tuesday October 7th, 2024, in order to be valid for the November 5, 2024 General Election. If you have questions about registration, please call (937) 562-6170.