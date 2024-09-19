Free community meal welcomes all
- Published: September 19, 2024
The locally based Beloved Community Project offers a free community meal each month, typically on the third Saturday of each month, noon–2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church. The next meal is Sept. 21. All are welcome to participate; there is no residency requirement.
The menu features healthy, homemade food. Additionally, a grocery table is available for guests to take items home.
The Beloved Community Project Inc. is a nonprofit, nondenominational, independent group committed to social justice and the benevolence of the Yellow Springs community. Donations are accepted but not required.
