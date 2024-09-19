Intergovernmental Meeting | YS Exempted Village School District and Village Council
- Published: September 19, 2024
— Public Notice —
Intergovernmental Meeting
Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District
and Yellow Springs Village Council
Wednesday, Sept. 25, 6–8 p.m., Mills Lawn Gym
ROLL CALL & REVIEW OF AGENDA (Housh — 6 p.m.)
PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (Housh, Hempfling — 6:05 p.m.)
• Reading of Council Resolution 2024-61 and School Board Resolution Condemning Harassment and Violence Against the Springfield, Ohio Haitian Community and Expressing Support for Positive and Proactive Leadership
NEW BUSINESS (6:15 p.m.)
• Discussion Goals (e.g. information clarifications and updates) (Hempfling, 5 mins.)
• Affordable Family Rentals (a.k.a. LIHTC) Project (Housh: 40 min.)
• Project Overview
• Project Plan Review (e.g. timeline, options to purchase land, expectation management)
• Intergovernmental Agreement/Legal Highlights Review
• Logistical Discussion of Project Location
• Anticipated Project Costs (funding expectations/limitations, developer profile)
• Steps Completed (survey, subdivision, rezoning in-process)
• Next Steps (lien removal, land appraisals process, confirming replacement property, securing developer, submitting LIHTC application by February 2025)
• Communications Moving Forward
• Citizen Questions (Two-minute limit) (Housh: 15 mins.)
• Elected Official Thoughts re: LIHTC (20 min.)
• Gun Safety Collaborative Opportunities (Hempfling: 5 min.)
• School Facilities Update (Holden: 20 min.)
ADJOURNMENT (8 p.m.)
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.
Comments are closed for this article.