REPEALING AND REPLACING SECTION 1040.13 “UTILITY ROUND UP PROGRAM” OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO TO ALLOW FOR THE ROUND UP PROGRAM TO FUNCTION AS AN OPT OUT PROGRAM AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2024-10, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2024, gave first reading to an ordinance, text to follow.

Council will give a second reading and pass into law during a public hearing on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St.

WHEREAS, in 2018, with passage of Ordinance 2018-35, the Village instituted a utility round up program wherein utility customers bills can be rounded up to the nearest whole dollar with the round up funds collecting in a special fund to be used to assist Village utility account holders who are experiencing financial hardship; and,

WHEREAS, Village Council amended the program in 2022 and 2023, and now seeks to amend the procedures for utility round up and related procedures once again in an effort to make the program more sustainable; and,

WHEREAS, all utility account holders have the option to opt out of the round up program at any time by contacting the Village utilities office by calling 937-767-7202 and selecting option 2 during business hours, or by stopping by in person,

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1. Section 1040.13 entitled “Utility Round Up Program” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be repealed.

Section 2. A new Section 1040.13 entitled “Utility Round Up Program” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be enacted to read as follows with new language underlined and bolded and deleted language in strikethrough as shown in the attached Exhibit A.*

Section 3. This ordinance is hereby declared to be an emergency measure necessary to preserve the public interest and shall take effect upon adoption.

* Full text of Exhibit A is available online at http://www.yso.com, at the Clerk of Council’s office, Y.S. Library or in the Bryan Center lobby.

—Kevin Stokes, President of Council