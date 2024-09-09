Yellow Springs Film Fest to return for second year

The second annual YS Film Festival, which held its first iteration in fall of 2023, returns Friday–Sunday, Oct. 4–6.

This fall’s lineup of events again features screenings of narrative and documentary films — several of which premiered or received awards this year at the prestigious Sundance, Tribeca and Cannes film festivals — as well as special guest performances and Q&A sessions.

New this year is the introduction of the Julia Reichert Award, which honors the Academy Award-winning filmmaker and longtime Yellow Springs resident for whom it’s named.

A documentarian with a career spanning more than 50 years, Julia Reichert’s oeuvre includes more than two dozen works as director and producer. Her work in film will be remembered for holding a megaphone to the voices of women and the working class.

The $3,000 Julia Reichert Award, presented by PNC Bank, will be given to an emerging female documentary filmmaker to help support a current project, and will be presented annually at future YS Film Festival events. The award presentation event will also feature a new short documentary, “Julia’s Stepping Stones,” directed by Reichert’s longtime collaborator and partner, Steven Bognar.

Also new this year will be a screening of short films that received the WAVE — “Women at the Very Edge” — Grant, presented by New York City-based production company Wavelength. Each year, Wavelength selects up-and-coming women and nonbinary filmmakers of color for a $5,000 award in support of their first short narrative film, in addition to mentorship on development, production and post-production.

The WAVE Grant Showcase will feature “Te Llaman Las Olas (The Waves Call You),” by Ana Verde; “Chicks,” by Geena Hernandez; “American Girl,” by Sofia and Andrea Riba; “Sugar Honey,” by Amanda Gordon, “No Escape,” by Leena Kurishingal; and “So, That Happened,” by Neha Aziz. Screenings will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by Brenda Robinson, Jenifer Westphal and filmmakers Verde and Hernandez.

Another first this year will be a film seminar with award-winning director, cinematographer and editor Stephen Michael Simon, whose short film “Bacon ‘N Laces” was featured in last year’s documentary shorts program at the YS Film Festival. This event, which is free and open to the public, will encompass basic film production, documentary filmmaking and distribution techniques.

Special guests at this year’s YS Film Festival include musician and comedian Reggie Watts, who will kick off the festival on Oct. 4. Following Watts’ performance will be a screening of “The Uninvited World,” which premiered at SXSW this year; an in-person conversation with director Nadia Conners and a video Q&A with star Walton Goggins will follow the screening.

Other special events include a performance from comedian Dave Hill; the new documentary “Eno” about musician Brian Eno, to be followed by a conversation with the film’s director, Gary Hustwit, and local resident and filmmaker Steven Bognar; a screening of the documentary “Before We Get Started,” which follows the career of warm-up comedian Ryan Heiss, preceded by a stand-up set from Heiss; a 30th anniversary screening of “Pulp Fiction” with live music and a costume contest; and a closing-night 25th anniversary screening of “Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai,” followed by an in-person conversation between famed director Jim Jarmusch, who directed “Ghost Dog,” and YS Film Festival founder Eric Mahoney.

Narrative films scheduled for this year’s festival include:

• “In the Summers,” a drama directed by Alessandra Lacorazza Samudio, and winner of the 2024 Grand Jury Prize at Sundance;

• “Darkest Miriam,” a mystery/romance directed by Naomi Jaya and executive produced by Charlie Kaufman, which premiered at Tribeca;

• “Eephus,” a comedy/drama directed by Carson Lund, which premiered at the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight;

• “A Desert,” a drama/thriller directed by Joshua Erkman.

Documentary films include:

• “I Like It Here,” directed by Ralph Arlyck, who examines the physical and mental tolls of aging and the joys of living well;

• “A Photographic Memory,” directed by Rachel Elizabeth Seed, who will hold a Q&A following the screening. The film aims to piece together a portrait of the director’s mother, avant-garde journalist Sheila Turner Seed;

• “Spiz,” directed by Barry Rowen; the film follows the wrongful conviction and subsequent 20-year prison sentence of Dean Gillespie and his successful turn as an artist following the overturning of his conviction. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with Gillespie, Rowen and Innocence Project Director of Policy and Engagement Pierce Reed.

This year’s short films program will include “Far West,” directed by Stephen Michael Simon; “One Buck Won’t Hurt,” directed by Christopher Stroudt; an animated music video block, created by Justin Herman and Brother Ali; “Trapped,” directed by Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz; and “F**k That Guy,” directed by Hanna Gray Organschi.

For a full schedule of events and information on event tickets and badges, go to http://www.ysfilmfest.com.