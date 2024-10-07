Oct
09
2024
Village Life

The Leftovers are, top row, from left: Kirby Keller, Scott Fleming, Sophie Lawson, Lily Rainey, Zack Tobias and Melody Kingsley. Bottom, from left: Tyler Fox, Brian Rainey, Melissa Heston and Jillian Shellabarger. (Photo by Reilly Dixon)

Three-peaters

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Leftovers did it again — the team is, for the third year in a row, the reigning champs of the local adult softball league.

On Tuesday evening, Oct. 1, the Leftovers bested the WYSO-topes 13–9 with the game getting cut short by several innings owing to a flash rainstorm. “It was a showdown for the ages,” Coach Brian Rainey told the News.

Get your News at home, subscribe to the Yellow Springs News today

Topics: ,

No comments yet for this article.

The Yellow Springs News encourages respectful discussion of this article.
You must to post a comment.

Don't have a login? Register for a free YSNews.com account.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com