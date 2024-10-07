Three-peaters
- Published: October 7, 2024
The Leftovers did it again — the team is, for the third year in a row, the reigning champs of the local adult softball league.
On Tuesday evening, Oct. 1, the Leftovers bested the WYSO-topes 13–9 with the game getting cut short by several innings owing to a flash rainstorm. “It was a showdown for the ages,” Coach Brian Rainey told the News.
