Planning Commission | Public Hearing

— Public Notice —

PUBLIC HEARING PLANNING COMMISSION

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that:

Text Amendments — The Village of Yellow Springs is applying for zoning code amendments to support housing, which include:

• Amend Chapter 1256 OVERLAY DISTRICTS — Repeal the entirety of the Gateway Overlay District (section 1256.03), to remove standards that may limit housing development. Amend the purpose statement to reflect this repeal (1256.01).

• Amend Chapter 1260.03 DRIVEWAY STANDARDS, ACCESS EASEMENTS, PARKING AND STORAGE — Add driveway location standard that is being removed with repeal of the Gateway District. New driveways shall be more than 150 feet from intersections and two may not be located within 100 feet of each other.

• Amend Chapter 1268.02 APPLICABILITY — Remove requirement that Site Plan review for permitted uses be conducted by the Planning Commission.

• Amend Chapter 1270 LANDSCAPING — Add Landscape standard that is being removed with repeal of the Gateway District. New development shall provide a greenbelt along all street frontages.

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THESE PETITIONS BY THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PLANNING COMMISSION ON:

DATE: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 TIME: 6 p.m.LOCATION: John Bryan Center, Second FloorCouncil Chambers, 100 Dayton St.

This notice provides you and every other interested party the opportunity to have input at the hearing. You may express your views in writing for inclusion in the record of the hearing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council at clerk@yso.com, or by calling 937-767-9126. Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024 for inclusion in the Commission packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to the Commission members and the Zoning Administrator.

The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Zoning Administrator on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 or on the Village website at http://www.yso.com after Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Meg Leatherman, phone (937) 767-1702 or by email to mleatherman@yso.com.

— Meg Leatherman, Zoning Administrator