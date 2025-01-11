BREAKING: One dead in Livermore Street shooting, suspect in custody

UPDATE, 3:16 p.m., Jan. 11:

In the “Yellow Springs Open Discussion” Facebook group, local resident Deborah Dixon confirmed the identity of the individual who died last night from their gunshot wounds: villager and Dixon’s significant other Frederick Peterson.

“He was taken from us in a senseless act of violence, leaving a void that can never be filled,” Dixon wrote of Peterson.

The identity of the individual taken into custody in connection with the shooting of Peterson has yet to be confirmed.

INITIAL REPORT, 9:53 a.m., Jan. 11

A fatal shooting occurred in Yellow Springs on Friday night, Jan. 10.

According to a statement from the Yellow Springs Police Department, officers performed a welfare check at a residence in the 1200 block of Livermore Street at approximately 11:21 p.m., and upon arrival, discovered a person with apparent gunshot wounds.

According to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, or BCI, the injured individual later died from their injuries.

A suspect in connection to the case was “quickly taken into custody without incident,” according to the statement from the YS Police.

The identities of the deceased and the suspect are presently unknown.

The statement also read: “There is no threat to the community at large. There is still ongoing investigatory work being conducted, and as such, community members will see said activity in the area of Livermore Street throughout the day. This case remains an active and ongoing investigation.”

The News will update the story as more details emerge.