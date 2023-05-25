Marco Day, Ohio

In honor of beloved community member Marco “De Ohio” Comegys, who died unexpectedly on April 21, a day-long celebration was staged throughout the village on Friday, May 19.

In the early afternoon, hundreds of villagers, family members and friends from all over the world turned out for a memorial service in the South Gym at the Wellness Center.

From there, New Orleans-based Soul Rebels led an upbeat musical parade through the streets of downtown Yellow Springs. The procession, traditionally known as a “second line,” gave those mourning Comegys a jubilant respite. Clad in Mardi Gras colors, frilly boas and polychromatic parasols, hundreds of marchers strutted their stuff behind the jazzy brass ensemble.

It was truly Marco Comegys Day — officially so, as decreed by Mayor Pam Conine in a proclamation.

Photos by Matt Minde and Reilly Dixon