Public Meetings

Board of Education Meeting

The Yellow Springs Board of Education will hold a meeting Thursday, March 13:

• 5 p.m. - Executive Meeting;

• 7 p.m. - Regular Meeting

at Mills Lawn Gym. The public is welcome to attend. There will be an opportunity for in-person community comments at the regular meeting.

Comments may also be submitted in writing to communications@ysschools.org two days prior to the meeting at 5 p.m.

The meeting will also be livestreamed and can be found on the Board of Education YouTube Channel under "Live.