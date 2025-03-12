Public Meetings
- Published: March 12, 2025
— Public Notice —
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS
PUBLIC MEETINGS
• Village Council
Monday, March 17, 6 p.m.
Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.
You must login to comment on articles or post in the forums.
Find lost password
Register for a free account
— Public Notice —
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS
PUBLIC MEETINGS
• Village Council
Monday, March 17, 6 p.m.
Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.
Topics:
Water Superintendent reports 36 million gallons lost in 2024
Survey helps plan for future Yellow Springs Schools Preschool
Comments are closed for this article.