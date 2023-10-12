Vocal point

The Presbyterian pews were filled for the first concert of the 2023–2024 Chamber Music in Yellow Springs season, which featured the vocal ensemble CANTUS, an eight-member “low voice” a cappella ensemble. The group delighted the crowd with a wide-ranging repertoire with works ranging from the Renaissance through the contemporary.

In celebration of the organization’s 40 years in the village, the CMYS season will continue with a “Fourtieth Fete Fundraiser” on Sunday, Nov. 5, as well as four more Sunday concerts: Isidore String Quartet, Dec. 3; Aero Saxophone Quartet, Feb. 4; PUBLIQuartet, March 10; and the Annual Competition Finalists, April 28.

General admission single-concert tickets are $30. Students and persons 25 and under are admitted free. More information and advance tickets are available online at cmys.org, or by phoning 937-374-8800.