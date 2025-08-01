Subscribe Anywhere
Aug
01
2025
Feature Photos

Photo by Reilly Dixon

Dino-four

At high noon on July 4, a steady stream of village organizations, youngsters, golf carts, firetrucks and horses filtered through the downtown avenues for the Fourth of July parade.

Represented in the festive procession were Perry League T-ballers, the YS Community Band, the Sea Dogs swim team, Mayor Pam and her entourage, the YSHS Class of ‘75, Miami Township Fire-Rescue, Village officials and police, the Senior Center and other local groups.

