June 13-19, 2025 Classifieds

2021 SUBARU OUTBACK XT Touring, blue, 43K miles, sunroof. Bought at Wagner, serviced at Village Automotive. Looks new. $27,500. 937-674-7211.

ELECTRA TOWNIE E-BIKE 2 Years Old. Excellent Condition; $1,600. 937-672-8255. Located Stewart Drive.

OUR SUMMER HOURS have expanded, again! Sister Trillium is open Wednesday through Sunday, noon–6 p.m., 108 Dayton Street. We are a creative reuse store selling secondhand arts and craft materials at pay-what-you-can prices. Come visit!

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

FREE CARDOBARD BOXES: various sizes, great for storing, packing or moving, smaller ones for wrapping presents. Call 937-767-9383.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

FORMER ANTIOCHIAN seeking room to rent in or near YS for return visit June 28 through July 6. Quiet nonsmoker. References. lincoln.alpern@nonstopinstitute.org. 914-221-9134.

DO YOU KNOW WHERE our new home is? Heart centered mama and two children with one small dog, one cat, two fish and a snail are moving to the area. Envisioning a nice little house in a beautiful setting. Rent, rent to own, for sale by owner, community living — we’re open to all possibilities. Lots of love, care and good energy to contribute to the area, the home and the Earth it sits upon. Gardening space a must. Please contact Jen, 1shiningheart@gmail.com.

SHORT TERM SUBLET: two bed, two bath, AC, fully furnished, July 1–Dec. 1. $1,500/month includes all utilities, $750 deposit. Smoke-free, pet-free (or one small animal). 929-399-8609 or holhuds@gmail.com.

FOR RENT: 1. ELEGANT STUDIO APARTMENT & 2. COZY UPSTAIRS BEDROOM. Studio Apt: Available now, 600 square feet, elegantly furnished or unfurnished, full kitchen, rain shower, private entrance and patio on the pond, LED adjustable lights that look like skylights! Cozy, quiet upstairs bedroom with full bed available in coming weeks, medium-size closet, semi-shared bathtub bathroom, with access to desk in guest room (usually available) with great evening sun. Either unit perfect for a single person. PROPERTY: Fully furnished, 2,200 square feet on gorgeous wildlife property with 100-foot fishing pond, on the bike path, 1 mile to center of YS; exercise equipment, grill, patio and pond furniture, hammock, vegetable garden, some storage, outdoor parking and endless wildlife included! Peaceful, low TV and music, mostly hear and watch birds. Great for gardeners. Stair chair in main house. Outdoor smoking. ME: High-energy, fun, social, worldly, environmentalist, startup founder, creative, health conscious, non-smoker. YOU: Friendly, helpful, responsible, not a lot of belongings. Pets in enclosures only. Must work away from home. Either space: $1,200, includes utilities. Prices somewhat negotiable by circumstance or contribution. Credit and background check, $50. References required. Security deposit and last month’s rent upon signing, or through Airbnb. 30-day minimum. Describe yourself and needs, ideal move in date, pastimes, social media, source(s) of income, ideal viewing days and times, etc. Email valeriekosheleff@gmail.com.

THE ANTIOCH SCHOOL, a 104-year old democratic school, has openings for various part-time aftercare and assistant teacher roles, up to 27 hours per week, for the 2025-2026 school year. Interested candidates should send their resume to nathan@antiochschool.org.

THE AGRARIA CENTER for Regenerative Practice is hiring a director. This full-time leadership role oversees all aspects of our mission, with an emphasis on significant fundraising, program development, financial management and community engagement. See agrariacenter.org for information and application.

HELP US DOWNSIZE and pack for moving to a new home. Seeking strong, patient help to sort and move belongings. Fair pay, start immediately. Call 937-767-9404.

THE ANTIOCH SCHOOL, a democratic school over a century old, seeks an experienced lead teacher for its 3.5- to 5-year-old group. Extensive understanding of child development is essential. Bachelor’s degree or relevant teaching experience required. Send letter of interest, résumé, three reference letters and a statement of teaching philosophy by June 20 to nathan@antiochschool.org.

HELP PREP FOR STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL! Friday, June 13, Westminster Hall, First Presbyterian Curch, 314 Xenia Ave., 9 a.m–1 p.m. Help cut berries, or bring your favorite home-baked desserts — student service credits available! RSVP Libby.Rudolf@gmail.com.

DESIGN SLEEP MATTRESSES. Mike Koveleski services your bed and slat bases to extend life, comfort and support. Home visit $50. 937-206-3180.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.

BRUSH AND DEBRIS REMOVAL. Fallen tree? Shrub needs trimmed or removed? Poison ivy? Barn/garage needs cleaned out, repaired or removed? Hardscape project? Raised beds? I can do all kinds of outdoor and indoor work. Call Mark at 937-432-5555.

THANKS to the lady in the beige car and the gentleman on a bike for helping to move a large snapping turtle from Corry Street into the Glen. What brave and kind nature lovers we have in this village! — Anne Randolph

