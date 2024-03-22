A storm that passed over the village during a tornado warning early Wednesday morning, Feb. 28, resulted in a loss of electric power throughout Yellow Springs, beginning at about 4:30 a.m.

The storm down branches and scattered trash — but some of the worst damage could be seen on Dayton Street, where several electric poles snapped and leaned into the street, with live wires dangling.

According to village officials, emergency agencies from around the state responded to help safely secure the poles and lines so they can be replaced. As press time Wednesday afternoon, power had been restored to much of downtown and some residences, and the Village crew was still hard at work getting power restored to about 500 other electric customers.