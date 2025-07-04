Best fest
- Published: July 4, 2025
On Friday, June 13, First Presbyterian Church held their annual Strawberry Fest, which featured belly dancing, community gathering, the YS Community Band and, of course, sweet sweet strawberries — which Brian Walker, Jeanna GunderKline and Lidija Lackovich-VanGorp are pictured here serving up.
