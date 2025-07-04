Subscribe Anywhere
Jul
05
2025
Feature Photos

Photo by Reilly Dixon

Best fest

On Friday, June 13, First Presbyterian Church held their annual Strawberry Fest, which featured belly dancing, community gathering, the YS Community Band and, of course, sweet sweet strawberries — which Brian Walker, Jeanna GunderKline and Lidija Lackovich-VanGorp are pictured here serving up.

