John Joseph Staggs, affectionately known as Joe, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2025, at the Ohio Masonic Home in Springfield, Ohio. He was born on Sept. 3, 1934, in Adams County, Ohio, where he began a life characterized by hard work, honesty and a remarkable sense of humor.

Joe dedicated over 30 years of service to Morris Bean & Co, where his exceptional work ethic and commitment earned him the respect of many colleagues and friends. In addition to his professional pursuits, he was honored to serve his community, holding such significant roles as a local township trustee and a member of the board of Tecumseh Land Trust. His passion for supporting others was evident in all aspects of his life, as he always celebrated the successes of those around him.

Outside of his career at Morris Bean & Co., he embraced a love for the outdoors and farming. He found joy in visiting with people and formed connections that enriched his life and the lives of others. His friendships were deep and meaningful, with many fondly remembering his incredible sense of humor that could bring smiles even in difficult times.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 71 years, Janice (Hopkins) Staggs, and their daughter, Janette (Edward Bentley) Reedy. He also leaves behind his cherished granddaughter, Crystal (Kyle Lichtenberg) Reedy, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would also like to recognize the constant support from the Ferguson family, Jaymes Heitman, the Waymire Family and countless other family friends who shared special moments and friendships with him throughout his lifetime that made Joe’s life bright.

His legacy is shaped not only by his accomplishments, but also by the love and warmth he extended to his family and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his father, John H. Staggs; his mother, Nettie (Bowles) Staggs; his son, Joseph Michael Staggs; a longtime friend, Jim Prether; three sisters, Myrtle Staggs, Thelma Staggs and Stella “Mae” Moore; and a brother, Arthur Staggs.

The visitation and funeral service to honor Joe was held on July 31, 2025, at Clifton United Presbyterian Church, located at 183 Jackson St., Clifton, OH 45316. The visitation began at 1 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m.

Joe Staggs leaves behind a rich legacy of love, laughter and unwavering support for those he encountered. He will be sorely missed, but fondly remembered for the joy he brought to everyone’s lives. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorial contributions to go to their church, Clifton United Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting jacksonlytle.com.