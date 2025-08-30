Miami Township Trustees continue improving MTFR services

On Monday, Aug. 18, the Miami Township Trustees held a brief meeting, during which trustees approved funding upgrades to defibrillators installed by Miami Township Fire-Rescue at the YS Senior Center and Tom’s Market.

Chief James Cannell recommended that the defibrillators be given new batteries and pads, at a cost of $515 each, “because they are a life-saving device that’s very beneficial.” Trustees Chris Mucher and Don Hollister agreed; Trustee Marilan Moir was out of town during the meeting.

Chief Cannell also recommended upgrading Acting Lieutenant Justin Turner to permanent lieutenant, conditional on a one-year probationary period. Mucher and Hollister approved the promotion.

“He’s doing a great job, and I’m confident he’ll do a great job in the future,” Cannell said.

Trustees also approved Cannell’s recommendation to increase wages for full- and part-time fire and EMT personnel to $18.54 per hour, effective at the next pay period. Noting that MTFR currently has “several different pay rates,” Cannell said the pay increase will not strain MTFR’s budget heading into next year, and will stand as a “very competitive wage” as the department aims to retain staff and attract more part-time employees.

To that end, the trustees approved the hiring of two new part-time firefighter/EMTs, Daniel Watt and Sam Delfino, provided both pass background checks and physical exams.

The MTFR report and votes constituted the majority of the meeting’s actions, but a group of folks who had attended the meeting intending to speak about the possible annexation of 84 acres abutting East Enon Road into Village limits were disappointed to learn that it was not on the agenda that evening.

According to Mucher, the trustees were asked by Village staff to review an annexation agreement between the Village and area property owners Matthew and Julie Jones, whose 84-acre property within Miami Township lies just outside of village limits. As yet, Village Council has not approved or denied the proposed annexation agreement.

“[The agreement] was requested to be on tonight’s agenda, but we don’t have a full board this evening, so we put it off until the next meeting,” Mucher said.

As the News has reported previously, if the annexation of the 84 acres is approved, the Village commits itself to facilitating utility extensions, easements and permits and to consider collaboration on infrastructure improvements. If annexed, the property will automatically be rezoned from agricultural to R-C, or high-density residential.

Mucher noted that, because the property in question will still be within Miami Township if it is annexed, the trustees’ review of the proposed annexation agreement at their next meeting will not include a vote on whether or not the annexation proceeds.

“We have no control over [the] annexation whatsoever — only the Village Council and the [Greene County] Commissioners hold any weight when it comes to annexation,” he said. “We can put our two cents in, but that’s it.”

According to Ohio Revised Code 709.022 and 709.23, when all owners of the property to be annexed and the receiving municipality agree on annexation and the property remains within the township, county commissioners must approve annexation if all the requirements of law are met.

Requirements include that the property to be annexed cannot exceed 500 acres, and must share at least 5% contiguity with the municipality into which it is to be annexed.

The Miami Township Trustees will hold their next meeting Wednesday, Sept. 3, following the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 1.