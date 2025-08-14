— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, Aug. 18, 2025

Executive Session, 5 p.m. | Regular Session, 6 p.m.

In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Anyone can observe the meeting live via cable Channel 5, (Community Access Yellow Springs) or on YouTube. ZOOM participation will be offered only for virtual meetings. Please contact the Council Clerk at 937-767-9126 or clerk@yellowsprings.gov for any questions regarding the Council meeting.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (5 p.m.)

• To Consider the Compensation of a Public Employee and to Consider the Appointment, Employment, or Promotion, of a Public Employee or Official, and to Consider the Purchase of Property for Public Purposes.

MOTION TO ENTER REGULAR SESSION (6 p.m.)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of July 21, 2025 Regular Meeting

• Minutes of August 1, 2025 Special Meeting: Levy Legislation

• Credit Card Statement for July

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:15 p.m.)

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2025-14 Authorizing the Transfer of Funds and Declaring an Emergency

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2025-15 Approving a Supplemental Appropriation for the Third Quarter of 2025 and Declaring an Emergency

• Reading of Resolution 2025-44 Approving Employee Life Insurance Benefit

• Reading of Resolution 2025-45 Accepting Amounts and Rates as Determined by the Budget Commission and Authorizing the Necessary Tax Levies and Certifying Them to the County Auditor

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:45 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (7 p.m.)

• Quarterly Financials (Robinson: 10 mins)

• Treasurer Report (Kintner: 5 mins)

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:15 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

BOARD AND COMMISSION REPORTS (7:30 p.m.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:35 p.m.)

• Aug. 20: Council Work Session re: CRA and TIF options

• Sept. 2: — Council Special Events Budget Requests Due

— Resolution Approving an OPWC Grant Application

— Resolution Approving a Community Investment Grant

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.