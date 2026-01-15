Proclaiming Pam

After the four new office holders took their oaths at the Monday, Dec. 15 Village Council meeting, village resident Ena Nearon lauded outgoing Mayor Pam Conine for her eight years of service as Mayor; Nearon read a proclamation — laden with the classic “whereases” that Conine loves so dearly.

Once Conine was properly proclaimed, all those in Council Chambers issued a standing ovation.



WHEREAS, Mayor Pam Conine has lovingly shepherded Yellow Springs with the same steady patience and good-humored endurance she once used to guide generations of YS students, many of whom now walk these streets as fully grown adults who still straighten their posture when she enters a room; and

WHEREAS, she has presided over the Yellow Springs Mayor’s Court with fairness, dignity, and just enough gentleness that even speeders found themselves saying, “Thank you, Your Honor… I probably was going a little fast”; and

WHEREAS, Mayor Conine’s quick wit, easy laugh, and ability to pronounce “antidisestablishmentarianism” on command have been the envy of mayors near and far; and

WHEREAS, she has been the champion of causes great and small, from preserving the sanctity of our local parks to ensuring that all dogs in Yellow Springs have a park bench to call their own; and

WHEREAS, under her wise leadership, the town has flourished, with more festivals per square mile than any other village in the state of Ohio, and the highest per capita ratio of street musicians to residents; and

WHEREAS, Mayor Pam interacted with every corner, community, circle, and sub-circle of Yellow Springs, artists, elders, activists, students, musicians, cyclists, porch-sitters, dog walkers, philosophers, farmers, and the person who keeps repainting the same peace pole; and Mayor Pam met every community exactly where they were: at the Emporium, on the bike path, in a school auditorium, outside Tom’s, at Village Council, in line at Current Cuisine, and sometimes in the middle of the street … because this is Yellow Springs and that is normal; and

WHEREAS, through her regional and national engagement, Mayor Pam has exported the enlightened quirks and progressive charm of Yellow Springs, leaving neighboring communities wondering how one small village manages to be ten years ahead while still wearing comfortable shoes; and

WHEREAS, she led Yellow Springs Pride year after year with dignity, love, and a radiant belief that everyone deserves joy, belonging, and the freedom to fully be themselves; and

WHEREAS, Pam has shown us that leadership can be firm without being harsh, funny without being frivolous, and compassionate without being naïve;

BE IT RESOLVED that Pam Conine shall forever be known as The People’s Mayor, Champion of Kindness, and Trusted Grown-Up of Yellow Springs.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that we wish Pam a retirement filled with relaxation, the occasional impromptu council meeting (just to keep things interesting), and the knowledge that Yellow Springs will always have a bench, a tree, and a festival waiting for her; and

FINALLY, let it be known that this village will never be quite the same without Pam’s steady hand at the helm, but we’ll be sure to carry on in the same spirit of creativity, kindness, and just a touch of mischief.

Proclaimed this 15th day of December, 2025.

With Great Affection and Gratitude,

Ena Nearon, Citizen Representative,

Stephen J. McQueen, Successor Mayor.