Joust of the jockeys

On Sunday evening, Aug. 31, local jockeys Shane Creepingbear (left) and Basim Blunt duked it out on Short Street in a battle of the DJs.

Well after the sun set, the sonic spinners kept the street party going, drawing hundreds of villagers downtown to cut a rug — well, asphalt.

In the end, no victor was declared; Creepingbear and Blunt tied. Perhaps the real winner was Yellow Springs.