Subscribe Anywhere
Sep
26
2025
Feature Photos

Photo by Reilly Dixon

Joust of the jockeys

On Sunday evening, Aug. 31, local jockeys Shane Creepingbear (left) and Basim Blunt duked it out on Short Street in a battle of the DJs.

Well after the sun set, the sonic spinners kept the street party going, drawing hundreds of villagers downtown to cut a rug — well, asphalt.

In the end, no victor was declared; Creepingbear and Blunt tied. Perhaps the real winner was Yellow Springs.

 

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

The Yellow Springs News encourages respectful discussion of this article.
You must to post a comment.

Don't have a login? Register for a free YSNews.com account.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com