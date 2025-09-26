Joust of the jockeys
- Published: September 26, 2025
On Sunday evening, Aug. 31, local jockeys Shane Creepingbear (left) and Basim Blunt duked it out on Short Street in a battle of the DJs.
Well after the sun set, the sonic spinners kept the street party going, drawing hundreds of villagers downtown to cut a rug — well, asphalt.
In the end, no victor was declared; Creepingbear and Blunt tied. Perhaps the real winner was Yellow Springs.
