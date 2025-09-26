The story goes on…

On Friday, Aug. 29, members from the Yellow Springs-based nonprofit StoryChain made good on their promise to deliver a recording of an incarcerated voice to his family on the outside.

StoryChain staffers Pam Conine, Steve McQueen and Jonathan Platt, pictured above, brought a digital music player with the recorded voice of Michael Williams reading children’s stories, and gifted the device and other goodies to Williams’ 4-year-old son Michael and partner Mandy.

Young Michael was “ice cream happy,” as Platt observed, as the burgeoning reader heard his dad read to him over the speaker.