The story goes on…

- Published: September 26, 2025
On Friday, Aug. 29, members from the Yellow Springs-based nonprofit StoryChain made good on their promise to deliver a recording of an incarcerated voice to his family on the outside.
StoryChain staffers Pam Conine, Steve McQueen and Jonathan Platt, pictured above, brought a digital music player with the recorded voice of Michael Williams reading children’s stories, and gifted the device and other goodies to Williams’ 4-year-old son Michael and partner Mandy.
Young Michael was “ice cream happy,” as Platt observed, as the burgeoning reader heard his dad read to him over the speaker.
