In the zone

You’re traveling through another dimension — a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. A journey into a wondrous land whose boundaries are that of imagination. There’s a signpost up ahead. Your next stop: Yellow Springs, Ohio.

The weekend’s film festival kicked off on Thursday, Oct. 2, when an Ohio Historical Marker was unveiled at Antioch — a commemorative sign dedicated to Rod Serling, a graduate of and instructor at Antioch, best known as the creator and host of the midcentury fantasy anthology “The Twilight Zone.”

Later that evening was a more protracted celebration of Serling in the Foundry Theater. Pictured at center is Serling’s daughter, Anne, who spoke at length about the continuing effects her father has on her life and the cultural imagination at large. At bottom is Short Street-turned-public-theater. Free episodes of “The Twilight Zone” were screened for scores to enjoy.