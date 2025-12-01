Neigh sayers

The Riding Centre held its annual Halloween Open House on Sunday, Oct. 26 — this year, with its four-legged residents dressed as characters from “The Wizard of Oz.”

Piper, pictured above with her handler, Hannah Lawson, was the spitting image of Dorothy Gale with her hair in braids, blue checkered dress and little Toto in tow.

The winner of the equine costume contest was Sparky, who was dressed as the tornado. Piper came in second and Harmony as the Wicked Witch of the West came in third.