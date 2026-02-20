Farm fire on Dayton-Yellow Springs Road spurs large response

On Wednesday morning, Feb. 18, at around 8 a.m., firefighters and engines from five area departments rushed to a farm on Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, about a mile west of village limits, to douse a fire that erupted near a home that was being demolished.

According to Miami Township Fire-Rescue Chief James Cannell, workers taking down the structure had intentionally set fire to a debris pile near the demolition site.

The fire was extinguished entirely about three hours after responders arrived on the scene, using 3,500 gallons of water, Cannell said. No injuries were reported.

Since Wednesday, Cannell said the incident has been reported to the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency for investigation of an unauthorized open burn.

“Unauthorized burning will not be tolerated due to the significant risks it creates,” Cannell wrote to the News. “When crews respond to what is believed to be a structure fire, firefighters must prepare for worst-case scenarios, including the possibility of trapped occupants,” he said. “Such responses require substantial manpower and equipment, placing firefighters in harm’s way and temporarily removing critical emergency resources from their home communities.”

Cannell continued: “In addition to safety concerns, illegal burns contribute to air pollution and may violate local and regional environmental regulations. Residents who wish to burn brush or other approved natural materials are reminded that they must first contact their local fire department and obtain an authorized controlled burn permit. Permits ensure that burns are conducted safely, legally and under appropriate weather and environmental conditions.”

The News reached out to the property owner, Charles DeLacey, who purchased the 185-acre farm — as well as the dilapidated barn and home on the property — late last year. At the time of the fire and demolition of the unoccupied structures DeLacey was away, but he regretted the consequences of his contractors’ actions.

“It was embarrassing,” DeLacey said. “We are very sorry this issue interrupted the daily commute on this main thoroughfare.”

As previously reported in the News, the DeLacey and Coppock families are working to retool the large swath of farmland — which went under a conservation easement at the time of the purchase — into a regenerative farm for free-range livestock grazing.

DeLacey said they intend to build a new barn at 136 East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, which will house the farm’s general store and “other parts of the operation.”

ED. NOTE: The print version of this story that appeared in the Feb. 20 issue of the News incorrectly stated that the fire occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 17. The story has been updated to reflect the correct date.