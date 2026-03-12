Margaret ‘Peg’ Bird

Margaret Hostetler Bird, of Yellow Springs, age 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 30, at the Dayspring Nursing Facility in Enon.

Peg was born on July 24, 1945, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Chauncey and Ellen Hostetler. She graduated from Struthers High School in 1963 and went on to earn a B.A. in education from Bluffton College (now Bluffton University). Peg taught art for many years at multiple Ohio high schools, eventually moving to Yellow Springs in 1983 and marrying Richard Bird, a longtime YS resident.

Sharing a passion for raising and showing Siberian huskies, Peg and Richard traveled the U.S. and Canada to compete in regional and national dog shows. She often volunteered her instructional talents at Dayton’s Gem City Dog Obedience Club.

Peg was also an accomplished local artist known for her airbrushed art quilts, which she sold at exhibitions and by commission. She was an active member of the YS Arts Council, working out of her studio in the Union Schoolhouse. For many years she and other local artists hosted an annual Halloween pumpkin carving party for the community at the Oten Gallery.

Peg is survived by two brothers, Donald and George Hostetler; one son, Ryan Kimmet; and one grandson, Zachary Kimmet. She chose to donate her body to science through the Wright State Anatomical Gift Program and will be honored in their 2026 memorial service, which will take place this fall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to donorschoose.org to support classroom projects of local teachers.